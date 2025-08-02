ChinaJoy 2025 kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:37, August 02, 2025

A visitor experiences racing game at ChinaJoy 2025 in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 1, 2025. The 22nd China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy 2025) kicked off in Shanghai on Friday, bringing together over 743 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit ChinaJoy 2025 in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 1, 2025. The 22nd China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy 2025) kicked off in Shanghai on Friday, bringing together over 743 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit ChinaJoy 2025 in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 1, 2025. The 22nd China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy 2025) kicked off in Shanghai on Friday, bringing together over 743 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit ChinaJoy 2025 in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 1, 2025. The 22nd China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy 2025) kicked off in Shanghai on Friday, bringing together over 743 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit ChinaJoy 2025 in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 1, 2025. The 22nd China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy 2025) kicked off in Shanghai on Friday, bringing together over 743 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People watch performance at ChinaJoy 2025 in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 1, 2025. The 22nd China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy 2025) kicked off in Shanghai on Friday, bringing together over 743 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit ChinaJoy 2025 in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 1, 2025. The 22nd China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy 2025) kicked off in Shanghai on Friday, bringing together over 743 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)