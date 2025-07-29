Cultural event "Shanghai Day" held in New York City

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Co-presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival, an event themed "Summer for the City-Shanghai Day" brought hundreds of thousands of locals close to Shanghai's culture in New York City on Saturday.

More than a dozen cultural events were held here, including the dance production of Lady White Snake, electric street dance performances, jazz music, indoor show, cultural product market, screening of the Monkey King, concert, immersive experience event and more.

The opportunity to showcase ballet dancers, video game composers, traditional storytellers and performers who blend traditional and contemporary elements to audiences across New York City is truly extraordinary, said Mariko Silver, president and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Transatlantic cultural exchanges have truly built bridges of understanding and connections between the people of China and the United States, said Liu Ping, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai municipal government.

"Looking ahead, Shanghai is committed to embracing an even more open approach, deepening cultural exchanges with New York and friends across the United States," said Liu.

Chinese Consul General in New York Chen Li said that "When we experience another culture, we gain insight into their values and their humanity. And in doing so, we often rediscover our own."

Collaboration between New York and Shanghai is crucial in fostering understanding between the people of the two countries, he said.

