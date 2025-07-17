Shanghai Port posts 13 pct growth in auto exports in H1

July 17

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Automobile exports via the Shanghai Port surpassed 1.27 million units in the first half of this year, marking a 13 percent year-on-year increase and accounting for 36.7 percent of China's total auto exports during the period, data from the Shanghai Customs showed.

The port saw auto export volume surge from 379,000 units in 2020 to 2.39 million in 2024, representing an average annual growth rate of 58.4 percent.

Exports through the Haitong international automobile terminal, one of China's largest auto-export terminals, in Shanghai Port's Waigaoqiao port area, hit 715,000 units in the first six months this year, rising 13.7 percent year on year.

Export routes now cover 131 countries and regions, with an average of two to three "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) vessels departing daily, carrying made-in-China vehicles to global markets.

Local customs highlighted efficient logistics and streamlined clearance as key growth drivers, citing measures like appointment-based services to cut vessel wait times and "green channels" for priority handling of auto export procedures.

