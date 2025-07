We Are China

Tourists visit ship during open day event at port in Shanghai

Xinhua) 14:26, July 12, 2025

Tourists take photos with an installation themed on Maritime Day at a port in east China's Shanghai, July 11, 2025. July 11 marks the Maritime Day of China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

