Shanghai sees surge in overseas visitors

Xinhua) 16:57, June 27, 2025

SHANGHAI, June 27 (Xinhua) -- East China's Shanghai has welcomed nearly 3.4 million inbound tourists as of May this year, a 37.7 percent year-on-year increase, according to data released by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Foreign nationals accounted for over 2.54 million of these visits, soaring 55.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

Key Asian markets led the growth, with visitors from the Republic of Korea surging 138.6 percent to 356,000, followed by Japanese and Thai travelers. Singapore and Malaysia also saw robust growth.

To capitalize on this momentum, Shanghai launched targeted tourism promotions in Osaka and Seoul.

Other markets also demonstrated steady expansion, with U.S. visits reaching 186,000, alongside notable arrivals from Russia, Australia, and Germany in the period.

A Shanghai tourism official emphasized ongoing upgrades to payment systems, multilingual services, and transport connectivity to enhance travelers' experiences.

