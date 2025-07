View of LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort

Xinhua) 10:29, July 04, 2025

This photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a view of the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort in Shanghai, east China. Located in Shanghai's Jinshan District, the 318,000-square-meter LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort will officially open on July 5. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

