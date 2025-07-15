Shanghai unveils visa, cash incentives for global content creators

July 15, 2025

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai unveiled a new policy package on Tuesday to establish itself as a global hub for high-quality Internet content creation, offering financial incentives, streamlined visa processes, and tech support to attract creators worldwide.

The nine-point policy package designates two downtown districts -- Huangpu and Yangpu -- as pilot zones for global content creation clusters, with top-performing platforms, incubators, and industrial parks eligible for an annual city-level reward of up to 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars).

Foreign creators will benefit from expedited visas, while more cultural venues and landmarks will open their doors for content production. Global creator forums and innovation competitions will be hosted within the pilot districts.

AI-driven content projects can receive capital support covering up to 30 percent of their costs, while individual creators may receive up to 100,000 yuan for standout works. The package also includes low-interest loans, shared workspaces and talent housing to lower entry barriers.

Shanghai is set to streamline professional certification for content creators, encourage platforms to participate in skills assessments, and enhance career development pathways. The city will strengthen university-industry internship pipelines within content hubs and include creators in talent award schemes.

