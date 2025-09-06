In pics: "Amazing Shanghai" City Branding Campaign and Shanghai-Istanbul Visual Arts Exhibition

Xinhua) 11:11, September 06, 2025

People visit the "Amazing Shanghai" City Branding Campaign and Shanghai-Istanbul Visual Arts Exhibition in Istanbul, Trkiye, Sept. 5, 2025. The "Amazing Shanghai" City Branding Campaign and Shanghai-Istanbul Visual Arts Exhibition was held in Istanbul on Friday. The event brought together nearly a hundred works of photography, illustrations and videos from artists of both China and Trkiye, showcasing urban landscapes and cultural essence of the two port cities. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

