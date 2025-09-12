People visit exhibition hall of Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Economic Zone

Xinhua) 08:57, September 12, 2025

A visitor takes photos at an exhibition hall of Bosch in Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Economic Zone in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 10, 2025. Covering an area of 13.89 square kilometers, Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Economic Zone, the first national-level airport economic zone in the Yangtze River Delta, has now gathered over 4,000 enterprises, among which foreign-funded enterprises account for about a quarter. In 2024, the economic aggregate of the economic zone reached 21.1 billion yuan (about 2.96 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

