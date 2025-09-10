China launches new futures, options products in Shanghai bourse

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Five new derivatives were listed for trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange on Wednesday, bringing China's total number of commodity futures and options products to 136.

The exchange introduced futures for offset paper, a product widely used in the publishing industry, as well as options on fuel oil, bitumen and wood pulp, which started trading at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Options for offset paper were set to begin trading at 9 p.m. the same day.

The new products were designed to help companies hedge against price fluctuations in related sectors. At the same time, the offset paper derivatives, in particular, would fill a gap in China's financial derivatives market for cultural paper products, according to industry experts.

The expansion comes amid robust growth in China's futures market. According to data from the China Futures Association, the cumulative turnover of China's futures market reached 339.73 trillion yuan (about 47.81 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2025, up 20.68 percent year on year.

