Splendid scenery of golden terraced rice fields in SW China's Yunnan
Photo shows the stunning scenery of the Shier Longquan terraced fields in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ze'nyu)
The Shier Longquan terraced fields in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, burst with golden hues.
Golden stalks of rice sway gently in the autumn breeze under the warm sunlight, presenting a breathtaking vista.
Aerial photo shows a striking view of the Shier Longquan terraced fields in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ze'nyu)
Photo shows a resplendent view of the Shier Longquan terraced fields in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ze'nyu)
Aerial photo shows the beautiful scenery of the Shier Longquan terraced fields in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ze'nyu)
The Shier Longquan terraced fields in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, burst with golden hues. (People's Daily Online/Li Ze'nyu)
