China's monetary policy stance is supportive: central bank

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's monetary policy is currently supportive, with an emphasis on domestic imperatives while balancing both domestic and external situations, central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said on Monday. Responding to a question about the latest rate cut from the U.S. Fed at a press conference, Pan said that China's major financial markets, including stock, bond and foreign exchange markets, have maintained stable operations. In accordance with macroeconomic performance and changes in the overall situation, the People's Bank of China will use a variety of monetary policy tools to ensure ample liquidity, lower overall financing costs, support efforts to stimulate consumption and effective investment, consolidate and strengthen economic recovery momentum, maintain financial markets' stable operations, and keep the exchange rate of the yuan generally stable at an adaptive, balanced level, Pan said.