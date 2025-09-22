Set as Homepage|Register|Sign InChinese|Big 5|French|Russian|Spanish|Japanese|Arabic|Korean

China Politics|Special Coverage|PD Online Database|ForumFeedbackRSS

   

PhotosMilitaryForeign AffairsBusinessSocietyLife&CultureTravelScience

Latest News:  

English>>Photo

China's monetary policy stance is supportive: central bank

(Xinhua)

16:59, September 22, 2025

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in the financial sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's monetary policy is currently supportive, with an emphasis on domestic imperatives while balancing both domestic and external situations, central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said on Monday.

Responding to a question about the latest rate cut from the U.S. Fed at a press conference, Pan said that China's major financial markets, including stock, bond and foreign exchange markets, have maintained stable operations.

In accordance with macroeconomic performance and changes in the overall situation, the People's Bank of China will use a variety of monetary policy tools to ensure ample liquidity, lower overall financing costs, support efforts to stimulate consumption and effective investment, consolidate and strengthen economic recovery momentum, maintain financial markets' stable operations, and keep the exchange rate of the yuan generally stable at an adaptive, balanced level, Pan said. 

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in the financial sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in the financial sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in the financial sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, speaks at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in the financial sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, speaks at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in the financial sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, speaks at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in the financial sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaks at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in the financial sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists work at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in the financial sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A journalist asks questions at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in the financial sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Email|Print|Comments(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)

Related Reading

  1. China to keep monetary policy accommodative: central bank governor
  2. China to step up monetary policy implementation: central bank
  3. China to implement prudent monetary policy in targeted way: report
  4. China's monetary policy supports high-quality growth: central bank governor
  5. China leverages monetary policies to secure sound development
  6. China's central bank pledges targeted, effective monetary policy

Hot News

  1. China denies official contact with Abe adviser
  2. Xi: Troops must strictly follow CPC leadership
  3. Beijing plans $81b shantytown renovation project
  4. Families of crash victims to sue Asiana in the US
  5. Greenland to invest US$1b in LA project
  6. EU-China solar panel deal benefits world
  7. The pain of youth
  8. Day to remember a loyal general

Leave your comment comments

  1. Name

  

Selections for you


  1. PLA air-defense troops open to media

  2. 86-year glorious history of Chinese PLA

  3. Global Tiger Day marked in Jakarta

  4. Pretty showgirls backstage at Chinajoy

  5. Women drifting lifeguards team set up

  6. Nations unite to help tigers

  7. Five generations of ancient Miao jewelry

  8. Famous Buddha heads fallen by time

  9. GSK probe reveals something rotten

  10. Complaints rise over baby formula imports

Most Popular

Opinions

  1. Emerging markets: Not yet end of growth story
  2. Cloud lifts on China's solar panels
  3. Setting the right example
  4. Dream for the nation and the people
  5. Internet: A new world for small town shoppers
  6. China's economy will continue to prosper
  7. Western countries face dilemma on Syrian conflict
  8. Reform, not incentives, to drive expansion
  9. Lenovo reigns as king of the hill
  10. Small exporters need more help to pass tough times

What’s happening in China

Man commits suicide, rescued by his wife in NE China

  1. 300 million residents expected to urbanize by 2020
  2. Report encourages parity for migrants
  3. More NGOs to provide govt services
  4. Only third of Beijing days saw clean air in first half
  5. Ozone adds to dangers of pollutants