Global Governance Initiative strengthens UN's role

Xinhua) 14:19, September 22, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Eight decades ago, the United Nations was born from the ashes of World War II, opening a new chapter in the humanity's collective pursuit of peace, security and development. Now, as world leaders gather in New York to commemorate its 80th anniversary, the central question is clear: how to build a more effective and inclusive system of global governance.

The stakes have never been higher. A resurgent Cold-War mentality, hegemonism and protectionism are eroding mutual trust, stoking geopolitical friction and deepening deficits in peace, development and governance. At the same time, developing countries remain underrepresented in global decision-making, while the authority and effectiveness of the United Nations face growing strain.

What the world needs today is not less multilateralism -- but more. Strengthening the United Nations' central role and upholding the principles of the UN Charter are the best ways to honor its founding mission. Against this backdrop, China has put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), offering a timely and concrete path forward.

The initiative rests on five core concepts: adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by the international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating a people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions. Fully aligned with the UN Charter, these principles provide a framework to make global governance fairer, more inclusive, and more effective. In essence, the GGI is another global public good that China offers to the world.

Its relevance is underscored by the crises of our time. From conflicts and famine in Gaza, the accelerating climate emergency in the Arctic to the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence, today's challenges are deeply interconnected and demand cooperative solutions. Without real action, the ambition to improve governance remains empty talk.

The theme of this year's UN General Assembly -- "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights" -- captures the urgency of the moment. Revitalizing multilateral cooperation is the only way forward, and the GGI offers a practical blueprint to guide that effort.

At this pivotal juncture, the world must renew the United Nations' founding values of solidarity and cooperation. By embracing the GGI and committing to consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit, humanity can build a system of governance capable of delivering lasting peace, security and common prosperity for all.

