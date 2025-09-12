China promotes Global Governance Initiative at seminar in Egypt marking 80th anniversary of WWII victory

Xinhua) 10:33, September 12, 2025

CAIRO, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Egypt hosted a seminar in Gaza, near Cairo, to spotlight the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin and to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The event took place on Wednesday at the historic Mena House Hotel, where the Cairo Declaration was signed in 1943, setting the terms for Japan's defeat in World War II. It brought together senior officials from the Chinese Embassy, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, and the Arab League, along with representatives from Egyptian political parties, government institutions, think tanks, and universities.

Zhang Tao, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy, outlined the outcomes of the SCO summit, where China proposed the Global Governance Initiative aimed at building "a peaceful and better future." He said Beijing is ready to work with Egypt and other countries to advance the initiative.

Zhang also stressed the importance of commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory of WWII, calling Taiwan's return to China a key part of both the WWII settlement and the postwar international order.

Egyptian participants praised China's proposal, saying it offered timely answers in a period of rapid global changes and could help shape a fairer international system. They said both the SCO summit and China's Sept. 3 military parade reflected the growing influence of the Global South and highlighted cooperation as vital to peace and development.

