China's Eight-Point Decision: A guiding light for greatness

When China's "Eight-Point Decision on Improving Party and Government Conduct" was unveiled on Dec. 4, 2012, at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, shortly after the 18th CPC National Congress, many saw it as a modest adjustment in official behavior.

Yet for more than a decade now, it has become a symbol of integrity, a model of leadership and a cornerstone of the nation's progress in the new era. This decision has not only reshaped the conduct of Party and government officials, but has also inspired profound transformations in Chinese society, economy, culture and governance. It has proven that small, precise measures, when driven by determination, can spark historic change.

At its core, the Eight-Point Decision is about discipline and connection with the people. By insisting on frugality, simpler meetings, fewer empty speeches and genuine research at the grassroots, it has broken down barriers between the leadership and ordinary citizens. Chinese President Xi Jinping has led by shining example, staying in modest guest houses, sharing simple meals with ordinary citizens, and walking among the people without pomp or extravagance. These gestures are not symbolic alone; they embody a principle. They show that those who lead the nation must do so with humility, clarity and an unwavering sense of duty to the people.

The impact has been remarkable. Extravagant banquets, wasteful ceremonies and hollow documents have given way to a culture of efficiency and responsibility. Public funds that might once have been squandered on luxury are now channeled into vital national development. The decision has dismantled unhealthy relationships between officials and businessmen, ensuring that resources serve the people, not private interests. In turn, this has created a fairer and more vibrant economic environment, fueling high-quality growth and strengthening the momentum of Chinese modernization.

Socially, the Eight-Point Decision has touched lives across the country. It has removed obstacles between the Party and the citizens, earning heartfelt trust and support from citizens. When Xi visits villages, shares meals with farmers, or brings gifts for families during New Year, it is not simply a leader showing kindness. It is the Party fulfilling its pledge to serve the people wholeheartedly, to stay rooted in the soil of the nation, and to ensure that no distance grows between leaders and those they represent. This closeness has become a source of unity, stability and confidence for the whole country.

Culturally, the campaign has swept away outdated formalism and resisted harmful outside influences. It has set new standards of public morality and work ethic, reminding officials and citizens alike that integrity, modesty and diligence are the hallmarks of a great civilization. By setting these examples, the Party has not only purified its own conduct but also inspired a renaissance of social values in step with the spirit of the Chinese nation.

In governance, the Eight-Point Decision has proven to be a decisive turning point. It is the "small incision" that has triggered a major transformation in how the CPC governs itself and the country. Through strict discipline, tireless anti-corruption campaigns and continuous self-renewal, the CPC has shown its ability to lead with both strength and honesty. It has made clear that corruption will not be tolerated, that bureaucracy will be broken down and that those entrusted with power must always remember they are servants of the people.

The statistics speak loudly. In 2024 alone, over 225,000 violations of the Eight-Point Decision were investigated, showing that enforcement is real and relentless. Behind each case lies a lesson, a reminder, and a safeguard that ensures the Party remains pure, united, and ready to meet the challenges of the future. This persistence is exactly why the campaign has endured and why it continues to deliver results every year.

The Eight-Point Decision has become more than a rulebook. It is a spirit, a culture, and a promise. It has underpinned the Party's historic achievements in building a moderately prosperous society and now serves as a strong guarantee as China strides confidently toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It has strengthened the Party's bond with the people, fortified its capacity to govern, and injected vitality into every aspect of national development.

President Xi once described the resolve to implement the decision as being like "leaving footprints on stone and grasping iron with marks." That is exactly what has happened. The Party has left a deep and lasting imprint on the country's political life, one that cannot be erased. The Eight-Point Decision is now part of the DNA of Chinese governance.

As China advances its modernization with Chinese characteristics, the Eight-Point Decision shines as a beacon of discipline, service and unity. It shows the world that a great nation is not built on grandeur or empty spectacle, but on modesty, diligence and a genuine bond between leaders and the people. With this guiding light, the CPC and the Chinese people are walking firmly together on the road to national strength, prosperity and rejuvenation.

(The author is a Kenyan international relations scholar.)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)