China honors outstanding builders of socialism with Chinese characteristics in non-public sector

Xinhua) 10:22, July 30, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attends a ceremony honoring outstanding builders of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the non-public sector and new social strata in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2025. Wang also delivered a speech at the ceremony. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday called on individuals from the non-public sector of the economy and new social strata to stay committed to serving as builders of socialism with Chinese characteristics and contributors to Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks while addressing a ceremony in Beijing, where 100 individuals from the non-public sector and new social strata were honored with the title "Outstanding Builders of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics."

Wang emphasized the importance of giving full play to the exemplary role of the awardees to encourage more people from these sectors to work in unity and strive to achieve success.

Recognizing their contributions in advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, Wang expressed the hope that people from the non-public sector and new social strata will dedicate themselves to serving the nation, focus on development, abide by the law, and promote common prosperity while pursuing wealth.

Party committees and governments at all levels should earnestly implement policies and measures that support the development of the private sector, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of private enterprises and entrepreneurs in accordance with the law, Wang said.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, delivers a speech at a ceremony honoring outstanding builders of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the non-public sector and new social strata in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

