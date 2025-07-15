CPC Party school holds spring semester graduation ceremony

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) held a graduation ceremony on Tuesday for the 2025 spring semester.

Chen Xi, president of the school and academy, presented certificates to the semester's 2,043 graduates.

The ceremony saw 13 graduate representatives give speeches, noting that over the semester, they had become even more motivated in addressing the Party's concerns, fulfilling duties for the country, and dedicating themselves to the people.

The graduates expressed their commitment to continuously improving their conduct, strengthening their courage and awareness for self-reform, and actively participating in the practice of Chinese-style modernization in their work ahead.

