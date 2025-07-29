Senior CPC official attends forum on boosting cultural strength
HANGZHOU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) attended a forum in east China on Monday aimed at boosting the country's cultural strength.
Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the forum, held in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, to mark the 20th anniversary of the province's eight major projects on cultural development -- initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he served as the province's Party chief.
The eight major projects encompassed efforts to produce fine cultural works, advance academic research, and preserve cultural heritage, among others.
Forum participants noted that while working in Zhejiang, Xi led the implementation of the projects and guided the province's cultural development, yielding remarkable results.
They pledged to promote the creative transformation and development of fine traditional Chinese culture, strengthen mainstream values and culture in the internet age, and better present China's image through the power of culture.
The forum was jointly held by the publicity department of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and the Zhejiang Academy of Social Sciences.
