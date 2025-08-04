Senior CPC official visits prominent experts

August 04, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, visits prominent experts on summer vacation in Beidaihe, a seaside resort in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2025. Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Cai Qi extended sincere greetings to the experts and all others across the country on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIDAIHE, Hebei, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Sunday paid a visit to prominent experts on summer vacation in Beidaihe, a seaside resort in north China's Hebei Province.

Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, extended sincere greetings to the experts and all others across the country on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council.

It is an important institutional arrangement to annually invite exceptional experts to Beidaihe for a summer vacation. This summer, those invited are experts from sectors including high technology and philosophical studies and social sciences, as well as young talents in the field of basic research.

Cai urged the experts to carry forward the spirit of scientists and shoulder the mission of the times, to make more contributions to China's educational, scientific and talent development, as well as to the cause of the Party and the country.

