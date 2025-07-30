CPC allocates Party membership fees to flood control, relief work

Xinhua) 10:28, July 30, 2025

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has earmarked from membership fees 140 million yuan (about 19.58 million U.S. dollars) for flood control and disaster relief in nine regions, including Beijing, Hebei, Jilin and Shandong.

The funds have been allocated from membership fees collected and administered by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The department has called for the swift disbursement of funds to support Party members, officials and residents on the front line of flood control and relief work, as well as those in difficulty due to natural disasters, and for the repair of educational facilities for Party members.

The department has called on Party organizations to serve as strongholds in the fight against natural disasters, and urged Party members to lead by example.

Officials at all levels have been told to shoulder their responsibilities and prioritize the safety of people's lives and property.

The performance of officials in carrying out urgent, difficult, high-risk and heavy tasks should be a key criterion in their evaluation, the department said.

Heavy rains have lashed eastern, northern and northeastern regions of China, triggering floods and geological disasters, and causing heavy casualties.

