Fruit prices in China becoming more affordable

A farmer picks blueberries in a production base in Renshou township, Jing'an county, Yichun, east China's Jiangxi province. (Photo/Bao Gansheng)

Many Chinese consumers have observed a significant decline in the prices of once-premium fruits like blueberries and Shine Muscat grapes. This trend is primarily driven by market dynamics and expanded production capabilities.

"Price fluctuations reflect fundamental supply-demand dynamics. Increased availability naturally leads to price adjustments," said Wang Wenhui, director of the fruit storage and processing research center at the Research Institute of Pomology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Fruits like cherries and blueberries have seen substantial import growth, creating competitive pricing pressure. Meanwhile, domestic production of blueberries and Shine Muscat grapes has also expanded rapidly, pushing their prices onto a downward track.

Data show that over the past decade, China's fruit planting area and output have continued to rise. By 2023, fruit output reached 327 million tons, with per capita availability exceeding 232 kilograms, well above the global average. This increase has been supported not only by steady supplies of seasonal fruits but also by the rapid rise of off-season produce cultivated in controlled environments.

The Shine Muscat grape is a vivid example. Introduced in China in 2011 as a premium variety, it now covers nearly 2 million mu (133,000 hectares) nationwide, with output exceeding 3 million tons. Its price has fallen dramatically from an initial farm-gate price of 150 yuan ($21.08) per kilogram and retail price of 300 yuan per kilogram, down to around 10 yuan today.

Wang explained that the rapid expansion of planting, soaring yields, and standardization across the industrial chain have transformed Shine Muscat grape from a luxury fruit into an everyday option for consumers.

A vessel loaded with apples and kiwifruits from New Zealand docks at a terminal in Yuhuan, east China's Zhejiang province, Aug 19,2025. (Photo/Duan Junli)

At the same time, fruit imports are also booming. Over the past decade, China's fruit imports have grown rapidly, with total imports in 2024 up 77.1 percent compared with those in 2015. Sources and varieties have diversified, with popular fruits such as cherries and blueberries seeing explosive growth in import volumes.

New varieties are gaining market access, while favorable policies such as lower tariffs and faster customs clearance are being introduced. Trade fairs including the Canton Fair, the China International Import Expo, and the China International Consumer Products Expo are creating smoother channels for international suppliers. Meanwhile, infrastructure projects such as the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the China-Laos Railway, along with expanded cold-chain logistics, storage facilities, and shipping routes, are making fruit trade between China and the world more efficient and convenient.

Photo shows fruits sold in a supermarket in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province. (Photo/Zheng Yi)

In addition to supply-side changes, demand-side adjustments are also influencing the prices of high-end fruits. Wang noted that the imported fruit market in China is becoming more segmented, with different grades of products now offered to cater to different consumer groups. This provides consumers with more diverse options and better value for money.

China's geographic diversity also means that different regions produce distinct high-quality specialty fruits, which often come at more competitive prices. With the growth of e-commerce and new retail models, consumers now enjoy a wider range of purchasing options, which makes it easier to find fruit that suits their preferences.

Looking ahead, as global fruit production continues to expand, trade becomes increasingly convenient, and China's domestic fruit industry continues to upgrade, Chinese consumers will have access to a wider variety of fruits at more reasonable prices.

"With abundant supply in the Chinese market and increasingly smooth distribution channels, fruit prices are expected to remain stable. The 'fruit basket' will keep expanding, giving consumers more variety and making fresh fruits increasingly accessible," Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)