Xinjiang village turns wheat fields into profitable businesses

10:26, September 22, 2025 By He Yong, Li Yanan ( People's Daily

A machine harvests wheat in Yaozhanzi village, Qitai County, Changji Hui autonomous prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo provided by the Convergence Media Center of Qitai county)

In Yaozhanzi village, Qitai County, Changji Hui autonomous prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the early autumn sun bathes the vast fields. Under blue skies and white clouds, tractors shuttle across the land. Against a backdrop of clear blue skies, tractors crisscross the freshly harvested wheat land as preparations begin for the next planting season. Within days, winter wheat will take root here, awaiting another bumper harvest.

"All this vast land is under my management!" said Gao Qi, a skilled grower and lead manager of wheat farming in the village, pointing to the expansive fields before him.

A decade ago, farmland in the village was fragmented and yields were low, leaving farmers with meager incomes. This changed in 2009 when Yaozhanzi village established the Fengyu Agricultural Services Cooperative. The initiative consolidated village farmland into unified plots, enrolling all 443 households as members. Farmers now receive land transfer fees and annual dividends alongside wages.

With land consolidated, modern agricultural technology has rapidly taken root. From BeiDou satellite-guided sowing to drone-based crop protection, the entire farming process in Yaozhanzi has been mechanized. Today, 160,000 mu (10,667 hectares) of wheat and other crops are cultivated using green farming methods. This year, the village's wheat yields reached 680 kilograms per mu.

By promoting large-scale, intensive, and science-based farming practices, Xinjiang's grain production has undergone a transformation, from manual labor to mechanization and to smart agriculture. In 2024, Xinjiang's average grain yield rose to 524.8 kilograms per mu, the highest in China. Between 2022 and 2024, the region achieved a net grain outflow of 14.17 million tons, ranking among the country's seven major grain-exporting regions.

Photo shows a noodle-making workshop in Yaozhanzi village, Qitai County, Changji Hui autonomous prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo provided by the Convergence Media Center of Qitai county)

Building on large-scale wheat farming, the village began pursuing higher quality and efficiency. In 2017, Yaozhanzi village founded Fengyi Agricultural Development Co., Ltd., aiming to create a full "farm-to-table" industrial chain. By expanding into specialty food processing, wheat is now transformed locally into value-added products, with more than 40 varieties across four categories under the "Yaozhanzi" brand.

Inside the flour processing workshop, the rich aroma of wheat fills the air. The use of high-quality wheat ensures consistent flour quality, gaining growing popularity among consumers. The mill now processes 36 tons of flour each day.

This green industrial chain has boosted farmers' income. "Last year, my household earned 80,000 yuan ($11,245) of land transfer fees, and plus wages, our annual income topped 200,000 yuan," Gao said.

Nestled at the foot of the Tianshan Mountains and adjacent to the Jiangbulake scenic area, Yaozhanzi village enjoys distinct seasonal landscapes and profound farming culture. Waves of golden wheat swaying in the breeze attract tourists, while shaded village roads and clean, tidy courtyards highlight its livable environment. Leveraging its ecological advantages, the village is actively developing rural tourism.

The village hosts a "wheat museum." In the museum, a staff member rolled out dough, shaped it like a bun, sealed it with a straw, and blew it into a ball the size of a basketball. "This is made with our organic flour - only flour with strong gluten can be blown up like this," the staff member explained.

The 520-square-meter museum showcases how wheat transforms from seed to flour, as well as the process of making hand-pulled noodles, through exhibits, photos, immersive displays, and multimedia presentations. Visitors not only can admire the wheat fields but also experience traditional farming culture firsthand.

Tourists visit the "wheat museum" in Yaozhanzi village, Qitai County, Changji Hui autonomous prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo provided by the Convergence Media Center of Qitai county)

Tourist attractions such as themed homestays, petting zoos, and flower fields with straw scarecrows have also flourished. Dozens of households have renovated their idle houses into guest lodgings. On weekends, most homestays are fully booked. Today, over 1/3 of the villagers are engaged in tourism businesses. In the first seven months of this year alone, the village received 153,900 tourists.

From a single grain of wheat, Yaozhanzi village has written a big story of rural prosperity. In 2024, the village achieved a total output value of 510 million yuan, with collective village income reaching 5.04 million yuan. The village's journey mirrors the broader story of Xinjiang's agricultural growth and strength.

In recent years, Xinjiang has focused on building itself into a major national base for high-quality agricultural and livestock products, advancing comprehensive rural vitalization and accelerating the development of modern agriculture.

The region has set nine national records in large-scale yields of wheat and corn, and established China's first million-mu-level corn "ton-grain field," meaning farmland capable of producing 1,000 kilograms of grain per mu annually. Xinjiang also continues to lead the five northwestern provincial-level regions in aquaculture output, while the growth of rural residents' per capita disposable income ranks second nationwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)