Home>>
China to implement prudent monetary policy in targeted way: report
(Xinhua) 09:28, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China should do more to implement a prudent monetary policy in a targeted way this year, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's monetary policy supports high-quality growth: central bank governor
- China leverages monetary policies to secure sound development
- China's central bank pledges targeted, effective monetary policy
- China to enhance implementation of prudent monetary policy
- China's central bank to keep monetary policy stable
- Experts: Monetary policy fine-tuning likely
- Experts sure any moves by US Fed won't affect nation's policy much
- Fiscal stance to balance growth, potential risks
- China to prioritize stability in monetary policy, avoid sudden shifts in 2021
- Stability remains watchword for monetary policy in 2021
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.