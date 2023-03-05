Languages

Sunday, March 05, 2023

China to implement prudent monetary policy in targeted way: report

(Xinhua) 09:28, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China should do more to implement a prudent monetary policy in a targeted way this year, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

