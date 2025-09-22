Festival of Winds 2025 held in Sydney, Australia

Photo shows a view of the Festival of the Winds 2025. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The annual kite festival "Festival of the Winds" returned to Bondi Beach on Sept. 14, drawing crowds of kite enthusiasts and tourists to one of the city's most colorful annual spectacles.

Beneath sunny skies on the shores of Bondi Beach, Australia's leading kite makers and flying experts showcased an array of giant, creatively designed kites soaring high above the beach. Visitors were also encouraged to take part, bringing their own kites or joining interactive workshops to craft their own.

Photo shows a view of the Festival of the Winds 2025. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The festival atmosphere extended beyond the skies, with live performances, food tastings, and cultural activities adding to the celebrations.

Launched in 1978, the festival has grown over four decades into one of the city's most iconic seaside cultural events, blending tradition, creativity, and community spirit.

Photo shows a view of the Festival of the Winds 2025. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Singers perform at the Festival of the Winds 2025. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Singers perform at the Festival of the Winds 2025. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

