Australian firms remain bullish on China, embrace opportunities at CISCE: AustCham China

09:22, July 23, 2025 By Gong Weiwei ( Ecns.cn

ECNS – Following the conclusion of the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing Sunday, the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce (AustCham China) told China News Network that the event has become an important platform for deepening supply chain collaboration between Australian and Chinese companies, and that Australian firms remain strongly confident in the Chinese market.

AustCham China CEO Tian Zhang said that the timing of this year's CISCE was especially significant, as global supply chains are under dual pressure from rising protectionism and geopolitical uncertainty, challenging traditional trade models. In this context, AustCham China's member companies have increased the recognition of CISCE, with a clear rise in Australian participants this year.

Photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows the booth of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce at the CISCE in Beijing. (Photo: China News Network/Gong Weiwei)

Zhang noted that the CISCE offers an excellent platform for member companies to connect with upstream and downstream suppliers and clients, while also serving as an important window to explore emerging businesses and market opportunities.

According to the chamber's newly released 2025 Doing Business in China Report, 67% of Australian businesses view China as one of their top three global investment destinations, and nearly half increased their investments in China over the past year.

This confidence stems not only from the size and consumption potential of the Chinese market, but also from a positive outlook on its policy environment, said AustCham China's Chair Vaughn Barber.

He emphasized the strong industrial complementarity between the two countries in areas such as green energy, critical minerals, and agriculture.

Zhang elaborated on this complement that Australia, as a major supplier of clean energy raw materials, boasts abundant reserves of lithium, nickel, and rare earths, as well as solid R&D and commercialization capabilities in emerging technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture. Meanwhile, China has strengths in green manufacturing, intelligent equipment, and clean energy application. "These synergies create favorable conditions for jointly building green collaborative supply chains."

Barber hailed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's recent visit to China as a positive signal. It reflected Australian commitment to a constructive relationship and willingness to engage on complex issues, he said, noting that Australia-China ties are now progressing from stabilization to a new stage of deepened cooperation.

Looking ahead, Barber expressed optimism that complementary strengths and collaborative innovation between biliteral businesses will unlock greater potential in clean energy, modern agriculture, and edtech. He believes this cooperation not only supports Australia's economic transition, but also strengthens both countries' ability to weather uncertainty.

Barber concluded that China will remain an indispensable part of Australian companies' global strategies.

