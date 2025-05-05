China stands ready to work with new Australian government: FM Spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:20, May 05, 2025

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the new Australian government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a query on reports that the Australian Labor Party led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won the federal election on Saturday.

"China notes the reports and congratulates the Labor Party and Prime Minister Albanese," said the spokesperson.

China is ready to work with the new Australian government and, under the fundamental guidance provided by the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, continue advancing a more mature, stable, and productive comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Australia to further benefit both countries and peoples, and contribute positively to the peace and stability of the region and beyond, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)