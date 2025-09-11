From Tian'anmen to the frontlines: the shared voice of Chinese peacekeepers

09:19, September 11, 2025

The Chinese UN peacekeepers formation attends a military parade in Beijing, capital of China. (People's Daily/Lei Sheng)

On the morning of Sept. 3, China held a massive military parade in central Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of its victory in World War II. Together with people around the world, China honored history while casting its gaze toward the future.

A total of 45 formations and echelons were involved in the grand parade. Chinese soldiers who have participated in UN peacekeeping operations marched past Tian'anmen Square, marking their first appearance in a Victory Day parade. Many Chinese peacekeepers serving overseas watched the live broadcast, sharing in the moment from afar.

Qing Shenghe, head of the explosive ordnance disposal team of the 23rd Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineering company to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), had spent six hours the previous day clearing explosives.

"When I saw the peacekeeping formation on parade, I couldn't hold back my tears," he said. "Many of those soldiers share the same mission and experience as I do. That is what touched me so deeply."

Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon clear mines at a firing range. (Photo/Zhang Boyu)

For Xiao Shenghua, a member of the medical contingent of the 23rd peacekeeping force to UNIFIL, the broadcast was both inspiring and overwhelming. "Peace is hard-won. It is sustained by persistence, courage, and even sacrifice. What we protect is not only health, but hope itself," Xiao said.

"Here in Lebanon, every mine we clear, every rescue we complete, every road we open is an act of bringing peace and friendship. Our mission is glorious, and our responsibility immense," said Lin Wanlei, commander of the 23rd Chinese peacekeeping force to the UNIFIL.

Ren Meijuan, a female soldier with the 11th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion in South Sudan, reflected on the parade: "The peacekeepers' blue helmets are like a bridge, linking the weight of history with the honor of today. Here on mission overseas, we carry forward the baton of history, safeguarding peace that has been so dearly earned."

"In the mission area in Lebanon, every inch of land may conceal landmines or unexploded ordnance. Our demining operations demand absolute focus, strict adherence to procedure, and the courage to face danger directly. Every area we clear is a step toward peace," said Gao Jie, captain of the 23rd Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineering company to the UNIFIL.

Chinese military doctors perform a surgery during a peacekeeping mission. (Photo/Zhang Boyu)

Xu Xin, a doctor with the 11th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion in South Sudan, drew inspiration from a figure deeply respected in China. "As a military doctor, I often think of Norman Bethune. Our unit was once his workplace. His spirit of internationalism and humanitarianism is a precious legacy. In our missions, we strive to provide medical assistance to local communities, to confront danger without fear, and to serve with our professional skills and compassion, making our contribution to world peace."

Among those who marched in Beijing was Luo Yao, a veteran of two Lebanon missions. He vividly recalls an incident during road construction when clashes erupted nearby and artillery shells rained down, the closest landing just 400 meters away. "None of the more than 10 comrades with me flinched," he said.

As Luo marched through Tian'anmen Square, his fellow peacekeepers continued their duties in Lebanon. Though separated by time and space, they shared the same identity: Chinese peacekeepers, united by a single mission - to safeguard peace.

Their understanding was simple: Luo would represent them proudly at the parade, while those abroad would accomplish their missions with professionalism and resolve. Together, at home and abroad, they demonstrated the Chinese military's steadfast commitment to peace.

"Clearing roadblocks near UN positions along the Blue Line is not only about ensuring the safety of local communities; it is also a concrete step toward building a community with a shared future for humanity," said Xiong Zhaochun, captain of the construction engineering company of the 23rd Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon. "We will continue to meet the highest standards in our work, contributing Chinese strength to regional peace and stability."

For Tan Junyang of the 23rd peacekeeping engineering company, the impact of their mission is measured in human connections. "Every time I see children smiling as they return to school, every time I feel the warmth of a local resident holding our hands, I am more convinced that China's blue helmets are not only guardians of peace, but also envoys of friendship," said Tan Junyang with the 23rd Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineering company to the UNIFIL.

"Through their actions, Chinese soldiers have shown that commitment is not merely a choice but also a mission," Tan added.

