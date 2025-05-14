UN chief highlights role of UN peace operations

BERLIN, May 13 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday highlighted the role of UN peace operations and called for more support from member states.

Speaking at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025 in Berlin, Germany, Guterres credited peacekeeping operations with helping many countries, calling the efforts "the most globally recognized symbol of the world's ability to come together to help countries move from conflict to peace."

The secretary-general also noted that 4,400 peacekeepers have fallen in the line of duty throughout the decades.

Guterres also underscored the challenges facing peacekeepers today, including complex conflicts, growing global division, misinformation, terrorism and transnational crime, among others.

"We are now facing the highest number of conflicts since the foundation of the United Nations, and record numbers of people fleeing across borders in search of safety and refuge," Guterres said.

He urged efforts to make peacekeeping operations more adaptable, flexible and resilient, adding that peace operations can only succeed when backed by robust mandates and clear, predictable and sustained contributions.

The two-day event serves as a political forum gathering representatives from around 130 countries to discuss the future of peacekeeping.

