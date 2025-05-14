China supports UN's core role in global security governance: defense minister

Xinhua) 08:35, May 14, 2025

BERLIN, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of National Defense Dong Jun on Tuesday highlighted the importance of the United Nations peacekeeping efforts, reaffirming China's support for the UN's central role and its core position in global security governance.

During his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Berlin while attending the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025, Dong noted that over the past 80 years since its founding, the UN has played an important role in upholding international fairness and justice. Amid complex and profound changes in the current international landscape, the UN's role must be strengthened rather than weakened, he said.

The UN's peacekeeping operations were born for peace and have played a significant role in maintaining world peace, Dong stressed.

The minister added that China will announce new peacekeeping commitments, support the reform and transformation of UN peacekeeping efforts, and remain a steadfast supporter and constructive force in UN peacekeeping operations.

Guterres expressed appreciation for China's long-standing support for the United Nations, describing the country as an important pillar of multilateralism both now and in the future.

He said the United Nations highly values the three major global initiatives proposed by China and is committed to close cooperation with China across a wide range of areas, firmly opposing unilateralism based on power politics.

Guterres also noted China's increasingly important role in UN peacekeeping and said he looks forward to closer cooperation with China in this field.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)