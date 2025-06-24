China's UN peacekeeping veterans to participate in Sept. 3 military parade

June 24

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese troops with UN peacekeeping experiences will participate in the Sept. 3 military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory against Japanese aggression and fascism, said a senior military officer at a press conference on Tuesday.

This arrangement not only highlights China's solemn commemoration of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, but also demonstrates the country's commitment to fulfilling international obligations and safeguarding world peace, said Wu Zeke, a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission.

Wu noted that throughout the 35 years since China joined UN peacekeeping operations, the Chinese military has deployed more than 50,000 peacekeepers to over 20 countries and regions, undertaking 26 UN peacekeeping missions. A total of 17 Chinese servicemembers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of world peace, Wu added.

From mine clearance and ceasefire monitoring to security patrols and emergency rescue operations, Chinese peacekeepers have consistently demonstrated courage and professionalism in the face of armed conflicts, pandemic outbreaks and natural disasters, faithfully fulfilling their mandate to safeguard peace and stability, according to Wu.

"The Chinese military has always been a steadfast force for world peace," said Wu.

