Chinese, Cambodian peacekeepers to Lebanon conduct exchanges
Chinese and Cambodian peacekeepers to Lebanon pose for a group photo during a recent friendly exchange activity held at the camp of the 23rd Chinese Peacekeeping Force to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Boyu)
Chinese and Cambodian peacekeepers to Lebanon communicate with each other during a recent friendly exchange activity held at the camp of the 23rd Chinese Peacekeeping Force to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Boyu)
A Chinese peacekeeper puts on a show for the Cambodian counterparts during a recent friendly exchange activity held at the camp of the 23rd Chinese Peacekeeping Force to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Boyu)
