Feature: Chinese experts help modernize rice-prawn farming techniques, improving Cambodian farmers' livelihoods

Experts from Shanghai Ocean University provide training for Cambodian farmers in Takeo province, Cambodia on May 31, 2025. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

TAKEO, Cambodia, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian farmer Min Chhon, 57, has experienced significant improvement in his family's livelihoods after having received technical training and on-site guidance on rice-prawn farming from Shanghai Ocean University experts.

Chhon said he grew only rice on his land of nearly two hectares, which yielded about six tons per annum, before the launch of projects of "Rice-Fish Farming Technology Cooperation and Poverty Alleviation Through Aquaculture in Lancang-Mekong Countries" and "Cambodian Smart Fisheries PILOT Project" carried out by the Shanghai Ocean University and Foreign Economic Cooperation Center (FECC) of China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

"But since the launch of the projects, I have raised giant freshwater prawns in the rice fields, which yields around one ton of prawns in each harvest," the father with three children told Xinhua on Saturday.

"Before the technique of prawn farming were introduced, we only planted rice and earned a very limited income, but after we did rice-prawns farming in rice fields, we got much wealthier," he said. "The yields from the rice-prawn farming are highly satisfactory."

Chhon is among dozens of farmers in southern Takeo province, who have been trained by Chinese experts from the Shanghai Ocean University and FECC in collaboration with the Fisheries Administration of Cambodia's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Through the projects, the Chinese experts have provided Cambodian farmers with technical guidance and new technologies to boost prawn production in rice paddies and other aquaculture settings.

Farmers have also been taught to use drones to distribute feed in rice fields and aquaculture ponds effectively.

"Chinese experts have helped us, including juvenile nursery, donating feeds, juveniles, some equipment and technical manuals, delivering techniques, and others," Chhon said." These two projects have helped improve my family's livelihoods significantly."

Launched in January 2024 and will last till 2027, the projects are part of the Cambodia-China "Fish and Rice Corridor" cooperation, which has been established to accelerate agricultural modernization, to ensure food and nutrition security, and to increase incomes for rural farmers in Cambodia.

Also, the projects will help more farmers get rid of poverty, and promote the sustainable development of Cambodian agriculture and rural areas.

On Saturday, a team of experts from the Shanghai Ocean University visited the project sites and provided technical guidance to farmers in Chrey Ngor village of Bourei Cholsar district in Takeo province.

Wu Xugan, a professor in aquaculture at Shanghai Ocean University, said the "rice-fish co-culture project" has provided technical and technological knowledge to farmers, helping them increase fish or prawn yields, which will not only boost their incomes, but also ensure nutrition and food security.

"The rice-fish co-culture project is very important because rice and fish are two major foods for the Cambodian people," he told Xinhua during the visit to a rice-prawn farm.

"When we do the rice-fish co-culture, it has multiple benefits for both rice and fish. For example, we feed prawns, and the prawns will produce ammonia and manure, which are the fertilizers for rice," he added.

Also, he said, prawns will eat the pests that are harmful to rice paddies.

Wu said the project has developed two rice-fish farming models, namely rice-giant freshwater prawn co-culture and rice-giant freshwater prawn rotation, and large-size prawn seedling cultivation technology.

Thay Somony, director of the Department of Aquaculture Development at the Fisheries Administration of Cambodia's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, said that through the project, Chinese experts have trained Cambodian farmers on ecosystem service analysis, biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation strategies, and the digitalization of prawn nursing.

"By adopting innovative practices such as rice-fish co-culture and digital prawn nursery, farmers can increase productivity while minimizing environmental impacts, leading to improved food security and enhanced economic resilience," he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"The integration of diverse farming systems enables farmers to diversify their income sources, reducing their vulnerability to economic shocks and improving their overall livelihoods," he added.

Experts from Shanghai Ocean University provide training for Cambodian farmers to use drones to distribute feed in rice fields and aquaculture ponds in Takeo province, Cambodia on May 31, 2025. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

