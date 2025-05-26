Chinese, Cambodian artists stage at pedestrianized Walking Street in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Cambodian artists jointly performed at the pedestrianized Walking Street in Phnom Penh on Saturday evening, attracting crowds of spectators.

Cambodian Tourism Minister Huot Hak and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin were among the crowds watching the show.

During the one-hour performance, the artists entertained strollers at the pedestrianized Walking Street along the riverside Sisowath Quay with a variety of performance arts, including traditional music, dance, and acrobatics, among others.

Each of the performances received hearty rounds of applause from the crowds.

The cultural show was part of a three-day event to mark the official launch of Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025, which kicked off on Friday.

Kun Srey Mol, a 25-year-old spectator, said the show not only promoted the tourism sector, but also deepened cultural ties and people-to-people bonds between Cambodia and China.

"It's unique and fascinating, and I have never seen such a show before," she told Xinhua. "I really enjoyed this performance because they performed well, and their gestures synchronized with the music."

Chhann Lyly, 25, said the joint cultural event has created a memorable experience for the audience.

"I'm really happy to see it because it is really amazing," she told Xinhua. "I believe that the Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025 will bring more Chinese tourists and investors to Cambodia."

