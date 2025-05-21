Joint cultural performances to mark launch of "Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025"
PHNOM PENH, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian and Chinese artists will jointly perform here this weekend to mark the official launch of the "Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025," said a statement from Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday.
The "Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025" opening ceremony will be held on Friday evening at the iconic Chaktomuk Theater with a joint cultural show, the statement said.
Moreover, the artists from both countries will perform at the pedestrianized "Walking Street" along the riverside Sisowath Quay on Saturday and Sunday evenings, it added.
The cultural event aimed to "entice more Chinese tourists and investors to Cambodia," the statement said.
Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Cambodia chapter, said designating 2025 as the "Cambodia-China Tourism Year" marked a significant step forward in revitalizing bilateral tourism and people-to-people exchanges.
"Chinese tourists have historically played a crucial role in Cambodia's tourism industry, and this initiative will stimulate market growth, create employment opportunities, and bolster related sectors amidst global economic uncertainties," he told Xinhua.
Sinan said tourism is a vital bridge that fosters mutual understanding and cultural exchange.
"The Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025 will open new avenues for educational and social cooperation, strengthening the social fabric and deepening the people-to-people bonds between our nations," he said.
"In a challenging global environment, such efforts are essential for building resilience and shared cultural appreciation," he added.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia received a total of 1.83 million international tourists in the first quarter of 2025, up 16 percent year-on-year. Of them, 286,156 were Chinese visitors, accounting for 15.6 percent of the total.
