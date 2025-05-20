Chinese-Cambodian jointly invested cement plant inaugurated in western Cambodia
KAMPONG SPEU, Cambodia, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A 250-million-U.S.-dollar cement production plant, jointly invested by Chinese and Cambodian investors, was put into operation here in western Cambodia on Tuesday.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the plant, built on the parcel of 407 hectares in the Aural district, is capable of producing 2.2 million tons of cement a year.
"It's the sixth cement plant in Cambodia, bringing the total cement production capacity in the kingdom to about 11 million tons per year," he said.
"These cement plants have transformed Cambodia from a country that imported 100 percent of cement from overseas into a country that is capable of supplying its domestic demand entirely on its own," he added.
Moreover, the kingdom exported more than 30,000 tons of cement to Thailand in 2024, he said.
It is estimated that Cambodia needs more than 10 million tons of cement per year to meet the growing demand for the construction sector.
Photos
- SW China's Yunnan launches over 1,000 new varieties of China roses with Chinese styles
- Man turns birdwatching into booming business in NW China's Qinghai
- Over 30,000 overseas Chinese trace their ancestry to small town in SW China's Yunnan
- Traditional fitness practices gain popularity among young people
Related Stories
- Stand side by side to ensure success of building enduring all-weather Cambodia-China community with shared future: Cambodian PM
- China's Ruili Airlines resumes flights to Cambodia's Sihanoukville
- China-Cambodia rubber production base launched in south China
- Chinese tourist arrivals to Cambodia up 50.6 pct in Q1 2025
- China, Cambodia to hold joint military exercise
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.