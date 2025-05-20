Chinese-Cambodian jointly invested cement plant inaugurated in western Cambodia

Xinhua) 13:48, May 20, 2025

KAMPONG SPEU, Cambodia, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A 250-million-U.S.-dollar cement production plant, jointly invested by Chinese and Cambodian investors, was put into operation here in western Cambodia on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the plant, built on the parcel of 407 hectares in the Aural district, is capable of producing 2.2 million tons of cement a year.

"It's the sixth cement plant in Cambodia, bringing the total cement production capacity in the kingdom to about 11 million tons per year," he said.

"These cement plants have transformed Cambodia from a country that imported 100 percent of cement from overseas into a country that is capable of supplying its domestic demand entirely on its own," he added.

Moreover, the kingdom exported more than 30,000 tons of cement to Thailand in 2024, he said.

It is estimated that Cambodia needs more than 10 million tons of cement per year to meet the growing demand for the construction sector.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)