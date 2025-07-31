China trains over 1,600 UN peacekeepers for 70-plus countries since 2015

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Since 2015, the Peacekeeping Affairs Center of China's Ministry of National Defense has dispatched experts overseas to train over 1,600 UN peacekeepers from more than 70 countries, a defense spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the ministry, unveiled the figures at a press conference in response to a media query on two recent international training courses organized by the center.

The two courses -- the UN Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit Course and the UN Female Military Officers Course -- were jointly carried out by the center and military academies. China plans to host three additional international training courses this year on peacekeeping intelligence, civilian protection and drone technology, Zhang said.

The Chinese military will continue to uphold the principles of shared resources and win-win cooperation, actively assist other troop-contributing countries in enhancing their peacekeeping capabilities, and make due contributions to the UN peacekeeping cause, according to the spokesperson.

