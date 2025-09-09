Portuguese PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes

Xinhua) 15:39, September 09, 2025

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

