Portuguese PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes
(Xinhua) 15:39, September 09, 2025
Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
