Chinese FM meets Portuguese counterpart

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel in Beijing.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed China's appreciation for Portugal sending representatives to engage in commemorative activities in China.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's visit to China is of great importance as this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Portugal, Wang said.

Wang also noted that China is willing to work with Portugal to deepen their friendship, enhance cooperation and advance bilateral relations to a new level.

Rangel thanked China for its active preparations for Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's visit, noting that Portugal values its relations with China greatly and hopes to use the visit as an opportunity to promote further bilateral cooperation.

The vision embodied by the Global Governance Initiative has fundamental principles that must be upheld in addressing global challenges and international hotspot issues, Rangel said. Portugal is willing to strengthen communication with China, and to deepen cooperation within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, he added.

