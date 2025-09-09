We Are China

Naadam fair brings festivities to grasslands in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 14:05, September 09, 2025

Traditional games and festivities drew crowds to the grasslands in Golmud city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, during a recent Naadam fair.

The festival, celebrating ancient cultural traditions of the Mongolian ethnic group in China and now in its ninth year in Haixi, featured traditional sports including horse racing, Bokh (Mongolian-style wrestling), archery and tug-of-war.

At the racetrack, horses decorated with vibrant ornaments raced at full speed while riders leaned forward in perfect synchronization, displaying skill and courage that thrilled spectators.

A horse is adorned with tassels and colorful ribbons at the ninth Naadam Fair in Golmud city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

In the wrestling arena, participants wearing traditional garments bowed respectfully before engaging in intense bouts, their strength and technique on full display as ancient blessing songs echoed across the field.

Meanwhile, archers demonstrated their precision by drawing bows and sending arrows toward distant targets, earning cheers from crowds for each successful shot.

Beyond the competitions, the fair featured cultural performances and traditional costume displays, combining excitement, tradition and community spirit in a vibrant celebration.

A tug-of-war competition during the ninth Naadam Fair in Golmud city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

A cultural performance at the ninth Naadam Fair in Golmud city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

A cultural performance is staged at the ninth Nadam Fair held in Golmud city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

A cultural performance at the ninth Naadam Fair in Golmud city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

