Serene, soul-soothing autumn views of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 09:23, September 09, 2025

Photo shows a beautiful early autumn view of the grasslands at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/An Xuejiao)

As autumn arrives, the grasslands at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province, take on a softer, golden hue, leaving behind the deep green of summer.

Grazing cattle and sheep wander leisurely across the grasslands, resembling scattered pearls upon the land. White clouds drift gently across the expansive sky, which feels especially high and vast.

As the setting sun filters through the clouds, it bathes the grasslands in a warm, golden light, creating a tranquil and radiant landscape reminiscent of a masterpiece painting.

Photo shows a breathtaking early autumn view of the grasslands at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows the sunset over the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows the fertile pastures at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Rinchen Dorje)

Photo shows a magnificent view of a sea of clouds over the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

