Serene, soul-soothing autumn views of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Qinghai
Photo shows a beautiful early autumn view of the grasslands at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/An Xuejiao)
As autumn arrives, the grasslands at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province, take on a softer, golden hue, leaving behind the deep green of summer.
Grazing cattle and sheep wander leisurely across the grasslands, resembling scattered pearls upon the land. White clouds drift gently across the expansive sky, which feels especially high and vast.
As the setting sun filters through the clouds, it bathes the grasslands in a warm, golden light, creating a tranquil and radiant landscape reminiscent of a masterpiece painting.
Photo shows a breathtaking early autumn view of the grasslands at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Gan Haiqiong)
Photo shows the sunset over the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
Photo shows the sunset over the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
Photo shows the fertile pastures at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Rinchen Dorje)
Photo shows a magnificent view of a sea of clouds over the Qilian Mountains in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
Photos
Related Stories
- A glimpse of spectacular Danxia wonders at Angsai Canyon in NW China's Qinghai
- Science in disguise: Robotic antelope roams with the herd in Hoh Xil
- Singing competition, horse race events held in NW China's Qinghai
- Colors of Qinghai
- Exploring the lunar-like landscape of NW China
- Scenery of grassland in Zeku County, China's Qinghai
- Turning watts into wealth: China's Qinghai pioneers green electricity, computing power development
- Feeling the pulse of rural revitalization in NW China's plateau villages
- Artificial nests on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau safeguard biodiversity
- Smart traffic lights safeguard Tibetan antelope migration
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.