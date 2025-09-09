China to hold burial for remains of Korean War soldiers

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will hold a burial ceremony on Saturday in Shenyang, capital of northeastern Liaoning Province, to honor the remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs said Tuesday.

The soldiers, who died during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), will have their remains returned from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Friday, the ministry added.

A Chinese delegation, guards of honor from the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and a PLA Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft will take part in the repatriation mission, according to the ministry.

Saturday's ceremony will take place at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, where representatives from central and local governments, the military, war veterans, families of the fallen soldiers, and local residents will gather to pay tribute.

This will mark the 12th repatriation of CPV soldiers' remains since China and the ROK signed a handover agreement.

From 2014 to 2024, the two countries completed 11 handovers involving the remains of 981 CPV martyrs in the ROK, along with related artifacts.

Nearly 200,000 CPV soldiers were confirmed killed in the war.

