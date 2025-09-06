China's top political advisor meets representatives of ethnic minority groups

Xinhua) 11:34, September 06, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with representatives of ethnic minorities from across China in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Friday called for active participation in the cause of ethnic unity and progress in the new era.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks when he met with 149 representatives of ethnic minorities from across China.

Lauding the contributions the representatives have made, Wang called on them to take the lead in promoting the great spirit of patriotism, guiding people of all ethnic groups to follow the instructions and guidance of the Party, and consolidating common ideological and political foundations for the concerted efforts of all ethnic groups.

Wang called for further work to foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, promote common prosperity among all ethnic groups, and boost development and raise living standards in border areas.

The 149 representatives include role models of ethnic unity and progress who were honored by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council in 2024, as well as descendants of exemplary figures who made significant contributions to the cause in the past.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with representatives of ethnic minorities from across China in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)