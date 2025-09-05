Putin hails China's visa-free policy for Russia's ordinary passport holders

September 05, 2025

MOSCOW, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's visa-free policy for Russian citizens holding ordinary passports is "an extremely kind gesture" and Russia will respond in kind, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Vladivostok on Thursday.

He was commenting on a Tuesday announcement by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson that China will temporarily introduce a visa-free policy for Russian citizens holding ordinary passports, for the period from Sept. 15, 2025 to Sept. 14, 2026, allowing the stay of up to 30 days for purposes such as business travel, tourism, as well as other private visits, exchange visits, or transit.

"Undoubtedly, this will lead to more Russian citizens visiting China and contribute to the development of business, commercial ties, and personal exchanges alike," Putin said, according to a release by the Kremlin website.

Russia will respond in kind to this friendly act, Putin noted, saying: "We will take the same measure."

