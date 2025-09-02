China to trial visa-free policy for Russian citizens

Xinhua) 17:30, September 02, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to trial visa-free policy for Russian citizens holding ordinary passports starting from Sept. 15, 2025 to Sept. 14, 2026, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Russian citizens holding ordinary passports who come to China for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends or exchange visits and transit for no more than 30 days can enter China visa-free, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference.

China attaches great importance to the facilitation of personnel exchanges between the two countries and supports strengthening bilateral people-to-people exchanges, Guo said. "We welcome more Russian friends to visit China more often."

