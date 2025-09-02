Xi calls for enhancing political mutual trust, cooperation among China, Russia, Mongolia

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh hold a trilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for consolidating political mutual trust and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation among China, Russia and Mongolia.

Xi made the remarks during a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh. The meeting was the seventh of its kind among the heads of the three states.

Xi called on the three countries to consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen solidarity and coordination, enhance mutual support, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and serve as steadfast strategic anchors for their respective development and revitalization.

The three countries should deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, advance cross-border infrastructure and energy projects, enhance the alignment of development strategies, expand the scale of local currency settlement, and strengthen cooperation in tourism and cultural heritage conservation, Xi said.

Xi also called for enhancing collaboration within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), leveraging various platforms and centers established during the SCO Tianjin Summit to seek broader cooperation.

Putin said that enhancing political mutual trust is very important, which is conducive to consolidating the foundation of the trilateral relations.

The three sides need to align their development strategies closely, enhance connectivity, expand the scale of trade and investment, and deepen cooperation and exchanges in finance, energy, digital economy, education, environmental protection, tourism and other fields, so as to boost economic development, promote regional economic integration, and enhance the bonds among the peoples, Putin said.

Khurelsukh expressed Mongolia's dedication to advancing the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, enhancing people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promoting regional development and prosperity.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War. The peoples of Mongolia, China and Russia should jointly commemorate this historic occasion and carry forward the correct view of the World War II history, Khurelsukh said.

