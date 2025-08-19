3rd Russia-China "Sprouts" Forum opens to foster cooperation

Xinhua) 09:17, August 19, 2025

KAZAN, Russia, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The third edition of the Russia-China "Sprouts" International Forum for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation opened Monday in Kazan, capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, attracting more than 10,000 participants and over 200 Chinese enterprises.

The two-day forum features discussions on cooperation in economy, finance, international law, industry, education, culture, transportation, and tourism. With over 60 themed sessions, along with cultural exchanges and exhibitions, the event offers a platform for direct dialogue and deeper collaboration between enterprises from both countries.

Xiang Bo, Chinese consul general in Kazan, said the forum has become a key platform for advancing subnational cooperation over the past three years, boosting economic and social progress in local regions, and playing an increasingly important role in bilateral ties.

Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, told the opening ceremony that Russia and China have built a strategic partnership based on mutual respect over many years, and that Tatarstan attaches great importance to its cooperation with China.

"Since last year, Kazan has launched direct flights to multiple Chinese cities," he added.

Known as Russia's "third capital," Kazan lies about 800 kilometers east of Moscow and is one of 16 Russian cities with a population of over one million. The inaugural "Sprouts" forum was held in Kazan in September 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)