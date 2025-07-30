Home>>
Chinese, Russian navies to hold joint exercise, maritime patrol
(Xinhua) 16:35, July 30, 2025
BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Russian navies will hold a joint exercise in the sea and air spaces near Vladivostok, Russia, in August, said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.
Following the exercise, some participating forces from both sides will conduct the sixth joint maritime patrol between the Chinese and Russian navies in the Pacific Ocean, Zhang said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The program is part of the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries, is not directed at any third party, and is unrelated to the current international and regional situation, according to the spokesperson.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Russia conservation research lab releases guidelines to reduce human-tiger conflict
- China-Russia cultural fair kicks off in Heihe, China's Heilongjiang
- Chinese FM meets Russian counterpart on SCO cooperation
- China-Russia east-route gas pipeline surpasses 100 billion cubic meters in total deliveries
- China willing to promote strategic coordination with Russia: FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.