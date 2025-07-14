Chinese FM meets Russian counterpart on SCO cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, welcomed Lavrov to China to attend the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States.

China is willing to work with Russia and other member states to prepare for the Tianjin Summit, and promote the development of the SCO to a new level, Wang said.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, Wang said that both sides should also hold a series of commemorative activities for the 80th anniversary of the victory of World War II (WWII) and safeguard the correct historical narrative on WWII.

Lavrov expressed willingness to work with China to deepen cooperation in various fields under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, and promote continuous new achievements in Russia-China relations.

Russia will continue to fully support China in holding the rotating presidency of the SCO, enhance communication and collaboration within the framework of the SCO and others, and ensure the complete success of the Tianjin Summit, Lavrov said.

The two sides also exchanged views on such issues as the Korean Peninsula, the Ukraine crisis and the Iranian nuclear issue.

