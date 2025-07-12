China-Russia east-route gas pipeline surpasses 100 billion cubic meters in total deliveries

Xinhua) 10:54, July 12, 2025

HEIHE, July 11 (Xinhua) -- As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub.

This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows a view of a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Engineers check facilities at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Workers maintain a compressor at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Workers check facilities at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Workers maintain a facility at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Workers check facilities at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Engineers monitor the operation of facilities at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A worker maintains a facility at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

