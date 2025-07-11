China section of China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline transports over 100 bln cubic meters
Workers check facilities at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Workers maintain a compressor at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Workers maintain a facility at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Workers check facilities at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Engineers check facilities at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A worker maintains a facility at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Engineers monitor the operation of facilities at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Workers check facilities at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows a view of a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Photos
Related Stories
- China and Russia deepen trade links
- Russia-China cooperation makes key contributions to BRICS development: Russian FM spokesperson
- Interview: China-Russia Expo drives practical cooperation, says Moscow gov't minister
- Ninth China-Russia Expo held in Yekaterinburg, Russia
- 9th China-Russia Expo to be held in Russia's Yekaterinburg
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.